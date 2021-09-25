American Century Companies Inc. Invests $186,000 in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $20.87 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

