American Century Companies Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.