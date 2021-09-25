Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.11

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 31728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

