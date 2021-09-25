Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.