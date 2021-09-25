Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,893,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 3.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

