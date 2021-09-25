Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.50. 440,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

