Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $87.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $85.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $352.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

