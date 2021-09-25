Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $109.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. 68,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $398.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

