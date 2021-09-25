Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $4.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,822 shares of company stock worth $7,405,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

