Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGS shares. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

AGS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 251,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.