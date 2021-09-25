Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.