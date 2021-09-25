Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $46.00

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EDVMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

