Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $97.39

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $86.08. 1,247,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

