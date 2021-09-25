Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $57.06

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 981,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,627. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

