Analyzing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get agilon health alerts:

This table compares agilon health and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 9.02 -$60.05 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.59 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.75

SOC Telemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 10 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 208.27%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94%

Summary

agilon health beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.