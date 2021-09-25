Analyzing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

This table compares Robinhood Markets and MarketAxess’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 40.07 $7.45 million N/A N/A MarketAxess $689.13 million 23.37 $299.38 million $7.85 54.01

MarketAxess has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robinhood Markets and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 MarketAxess 0 5 3 0 2.38

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $523.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.52%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 40.79% 29.87% 20.38%

Summary

MarketAxess beats Robinhood Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.