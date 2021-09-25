Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 7.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 28,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

