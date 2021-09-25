Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,456.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,576.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

