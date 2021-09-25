Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ARCH opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

