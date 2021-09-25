Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 840%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.