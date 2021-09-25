ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Clarus Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. 5,075,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

