Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lyft were worth $247,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

