Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,024 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Peloton Interactive worth $215,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,184 shares of company stock valued at $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

