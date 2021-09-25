Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 19,784 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $183,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $164.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.62 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

