Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 149.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 411.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 768,730 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

