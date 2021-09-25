ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.20

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.20 and last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.