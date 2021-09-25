ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

ASLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.38.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

