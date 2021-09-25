Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.03

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 2826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.