Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.03

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 2826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Aspen Pharmacare’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

