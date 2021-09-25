Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Survey

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.31%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -4.10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 227.04 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -6.40

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.