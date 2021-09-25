Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.88. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $175.78 and a one year high of $420.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

