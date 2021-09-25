Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $14.92 million and $58,267.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

