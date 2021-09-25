aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%.

LIFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $10.25 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

