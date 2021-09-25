Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

