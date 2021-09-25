Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.56. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $219.92 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.11.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

