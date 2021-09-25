Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.10

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $179,730.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

