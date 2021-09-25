Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 680 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

