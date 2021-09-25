Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Paul McDonald Buys 1,932 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Paul McDonald bought 1,932 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 2,106 ($27.52) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,745.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

