B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $69.72 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

