B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 564,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,617,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.75 and a one year high of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

