Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €130.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.13 ($138.98).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €116.15 ($136.65) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.20 and a 200 day moving average of €113.72.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.