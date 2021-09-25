Baader Bank Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.63 ($51.32).

ETR NOEJ opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

