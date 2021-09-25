Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 148,411 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

