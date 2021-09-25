Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 64,841 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,582 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

