Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,342 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

