Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.