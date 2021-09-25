Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $23.22 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

