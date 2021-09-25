Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $231,200.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uwem Ukpong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

