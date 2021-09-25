Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $145.28 on Thursday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

