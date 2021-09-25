Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $68.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BALY traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 655,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

