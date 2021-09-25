Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 113,293 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

